Left Menu

Bail Hearing Set for Influencer Sharmistha Panoli Amid Justice Outcry

Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli's bail plea was rejected, but the Calcutta High Court set a hearing date for June 5. The court ordered police to produce the case diary for review and barred new FIRs against her. Panoli's arrest sparked criticism over freedom of expression issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:42 IST
Bail Hearing Set for Influencer Sharmistha Panoli Amid Justice Outcry
Advocate Md Samimuddin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has denied interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, setting a hearing for June 5 after directing police to provide the case diary. Panoli's lawyer, Md Samimuddin, reported that the court also mandated the provision of adequate amenities in her correctional facility and restricted new FIR filings against her.

Samimuddin shared, "The court has asked the state to present the case diary for a bail hearing on the 5th. It also required that the correctional home offers essential amenities and ordered that no further FIRs should be lodged for the same issue. We remain hopeful for bail on June 5." Panoli, a 22-year-old law student from Pune, was apprehended in Gurugram for allegedly posting a video that hurt religious sentiments. Despite deleting the video and apologizing, she was taken to Kolkata for judicial custody.

On June 1, Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, criticized Panoli's arrest, labeling it a severe miscarriage of justice and an assault on free expression. Mishra accused the Bengal government and Kolkata Police of consistently applying the law selectively, targeting certain communities while ignoring greater offences by others.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025