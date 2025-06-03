World Aquatics Bans Doped Athletes Amid New Bylaw

On Tuesday, World Aquatics announced a stringent bylaw targeting athletes and officials endorsing or participating in events that tolerate doping. The bylaw arrives after Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev, supported by Enhanced Games, set a new world record in the men's 50 metres freestyle.

Gkolomeev, a four-time Olympic competitor, achieved the record with a time of 20.89 seconds, surpassing the previous record by Brazil's Cesar Cielo. However, the Enhanced Games, which advocate for the athletes' freedom to use performance enhancements, refused to specify the enhancements used by the athlete.

World Aquatics emphasized that endorsers of doping will face bans from any positions or participation in its activities. The bylaw aims to maintain integrity and athlete safety within global aquatics sports, and was supported by World Anti-Doping Agency, criticizing Enhanced Games as irresponsible.