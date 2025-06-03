Left Menu

World Aquatics Bans Doped Athletes Amid New Bylaw

World Aquatics introduced a bylaw preventing athletes or officials who endorse doping from competing or holding positions. This decision follows Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev's world record, aided by the controversial Enhanced Games program. The bylaw aims to uphold competition integrity and athlete safety, amidst criticism from various sports entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:58 IST
World Aquatics Bans Doped Athletes Amid New Bylaw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, World Aquatics announced a stringent bylaw targeting athletes and officials endorsing or participating in events that tolerate doping. The bylaw arrives after Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev, supported by Enhanced Games, set a new world record in the men's 50 metres freestyle.

Gkolomeev, a four-time Olympic competitor, achieved the record with a time of 20.89 seconds, surpassing the previous record by Brazil's Cesar Cielo. However, the Enhanced Games, which advocate for the athletes' freedom to use performance enhancements, refused to specify the enhancements used by the athlete.

World Aquatics emphasized that endorsers of doping will face bans from any positions or participation in its activities. The bylaw aims to maintain integrity and athlete safety within global aquatics sports, and was supported by World Anti-Doping Agency, criticizing Enhanced Games as irresponsible.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025