OIL India's New Horizon: Gas Production Milestone at Desert Frontiers
Oil India Ltd has launched natural gas production in the Bakhri Tibba block, Jaisalmer. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted this achievement on social media. The operation showcases Oil India's resilience, ensuring energy flow in challenging conditions. Current production stands at 67,200 SCMD, supplied to GAIL and RRVUNL.
Government-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) has embarked on natural gas production from the Bakhri Tibba block, nestled in the arid expanse near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.
The significant undertaking was publicized by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, who applauded OIL's achievement over social media platform 'X'. The Minister remarked that the milestone illustrates the company's unwavering dedication despite formidable frontier conditions.
The operation, based in a remote and inhospitable environment, highlights Oil India's commitment. Currently, gas production from the DSF-III block at Bakhri Tibba is at 67,200 SCMD, with supply channelized to GAIL and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd for further utilization.
