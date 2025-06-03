MoD Issues Advisory to Protect Privacy of Armed Forces' Families

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued an advisory to media outlets, urging respect for the privacy of senior armed forces personnel and their families. The advisory highlights the crucial role of media in fostering public understanding of national security while emphasizing the need to focus on professional, rather than personal, aspects.

In light of operations like Operation Sindoor, senior officers have gained public attention due to their leadership roles. However, the Ministry has noted that media coverage has encroached into officers' private lives, prompting interactions with their families, which the MoD deems inappropriate and a threat to their dignity and safety.

The advisory outlines four key points: refrain from contacting families for personal stories, avoid publishing personal details, focus on professional coverage, and respect privacy during national security operations. The MoD reaffirms its commitment to transparent media engagement while advocating for responsible journalism that honors the privacy of service members and their families.

