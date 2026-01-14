Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Unyielding Spirit and Youth Power

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted Operation Sindoor as a pivotal mission showcasing India's resolve and military capability, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. With significant youth involvement through the NCC, the mission dismantled terror threats, emphasizing the role of young leaders in building a secure, self-reliant nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:30 IST
In a significant statement, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the importance of Operation Sindoor, describing it as a 'defining demonstration' of India's resolve and restraint against terrorism. The operation, initiated by the Indian armed forces, responded to the Pahalgam terror attack of April, which tragically claimed 26 civilian lives.

General Dwivedi, addressing a gathering at the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp, underscored the operation's success in eliminating over 100 terrorists and resetting strategic assumptions by dismantling terror infrastructure. He affirmed the unwavering stance against adversaries, stressing that India will vigorously counter any misadventures.

The operation also highlighted the remarkable involvement of over 75,000 NCC cadets in various civil defense roles. Dwivedi hailed the youth as a powerful force for future national development and security, encouraging initiatives that channelize their potential towards innovation and self-reliance.

