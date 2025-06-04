India's Diplomatic Offensive: Unifying Global Voices Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic initiative, an all-party delegation from India embarked on a tour of four countries, namely the UAE, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, to bolster international unity against terrorism. The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde, emphasized a collective global outcry against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra highlighted the positive reception of their mission, noting that various international platforms, including political assemblies in Liberia and Sierra Leone, paid tribute to victims of terrorism in Pahalgam. The delegation's primary objective was to counter global misinformation and underscore India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Engaging with leaders and lawmakers in these key regions, the delegation, comprising representatives from parties such as the BJP and the Indian Union Muslim League, stressed the need for global collaboration to tackle terrorism. Apart from deepening bilateral ties, the initiative seeks to project India's steadfast commitment to combating terrorism, further strengthening its position on the global stage.