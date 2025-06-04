Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Offensive: Unifying Global Voices Against Terrorism

A powerful all-party delegation from India, including members from multiple political parties, visited four countries to garner international support against terrorism. The delegation emphasized a united global response to terrorism, with various nations expressing solidarity and condemning terror acts perpetrated by Pakistan against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:39 IST
India's Diplomatic Offensive: Unifying Global Voices Against Terrorism
BJD MP Sasmit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic initiative, an all-party delegation from India embarked on a tour of four countries, namely the UAE, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, to bolster international unity against terrorism. The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde, emphasized a collective global outcry against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra highlighted the positive reception of their mission, noting that various international platforms, including political assemblies in Liberia and Sierra Leone, paid tribute to victims of terrorism in Pahalgam. The delegation's primary objective was to counter global misinformation and underscore India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Engaging with leaders and lawmakers in these key regions, the delegation, comprising representatives from parties such as the BJP and the Indian Union Muslim League, stressed the need for global collaboration to tackle terrorism. Apart from deepening bilateral ties, the initiative seeks to project India's steadfast commitment to combating terrorism, further strengthening its position on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025