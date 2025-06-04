Assam Floods Displace Thousands: Villagers Seek Refuge on Highlands

In the wake of relentless rainfall and the Brahmaputra River breaching its banks, scores of families in Assam's Morigaon and Darrang districts find themselves without homes. Residents like Md Raham Ali, now residing in makeshift tents, recount the devastation as floodwaters invade homes, ruin crops, and deplete food supplies.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reports an overwhelming 6.33 lakh individuals are impacted across 21 districts as relief operations persist. "We've been here for three days," Ali shares, illustrating widespread hardship among displaced families as water levels continue to rise.

Villagers from Hiloikhunda, like Ali, are struggling to safeguard vital grains. Prolonged rain spells risk worsening the situation. Lali Khatun highlights severe shortages: "Floodwaters entered suddenly, leaving us without grains," she discloses. Draughts of the Brahmaputra continue to inundate areas under the Mayong revenue circle, escalating distress.

ASDMA confirms 12 flood-related deaths, with additional loss of life due to landslides. Tuesday alone saw six drownings. Satellite districts endure mass submersions, as Sribhumi tops the impact chart with 2,31,536 people affected, outlining a dire need for expanded rescue efforts.

Rescue teams from NDRF and allied agencies are operationally active. Tuesday's high watermark saw 863 individuals rescued as authorities grapple with expanding disaster zones. Over 494,000 animals are also caught in the deluge, compounding livestock losses.