India Plants Seeds for a Greener Future on World Environment Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a series of pivotal green initiatives on World Environment Day in a move that underscores India's unwavering commitment to environmental protection and sustainable mobility. The initiatives, driven by the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, seek to honor maternal care while fostering ecological stewardship. An official statement from the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Modi's plan to plant a Banyan sapling at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park in New Delhi at 10:15 AM on June 5.

The plantation drive is a crucial component of the expansive 'Aravalli Green Wall Project', an ambitious effort aimed at restoring vegetation across the 700-km-long Aravalli range. This cross-district ecological initiative seeks to revitalize the ecosystem through means such as afforestation, reforestation, and restoration of local water bodies. Beyond ecological benefits, the project is designed to improve soil health, water availability, and biodiversity, while creating employment opportunities for local communities.

In a parallel effort, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 200 electric buses as part of Delhi Government's clean transportation initiative, marking significant progress towards reducing urban air pollution and promoting sustainable commuting. The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, initiated by Modi in 2024, has evolved into a national movement that champions the role of trees in honoring mothers and promoting environmental responsibility. These initiatives mirror India's broader strategy of integrating ecological conservation with sustainable development. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)