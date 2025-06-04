Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Unveils Maoism's Influence: From Tiananmen to Bastar

On the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma held an online dialogue to discuss the implications of Maoism, from Beijing's iconic square to Bastar in India. Addressing reporters, Sharma emphasized the need to dispel misconceptions about Maoism in Chhattisgarh, where misinformation has misled locals.

The Deputy CM linked the lessons from Tiananmen with local issues, as protests in Beijing in 1989 led to harsh military crackdowns resulting in numerous casualties. Sharma also commented on recent security developments, including the arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals in Durg, urging the public to aid law enforcement by sharing any critical information they possess.

Highlighting the BJP's firm stance on national security, Sharma reiterated the government's 'zero tolerance policy.' This follows the National Investigation Agency's extensive raids across eight states in a case involving Pakistani espionage. Numerous electronic devices and financial documents were seized, potentially implicating Pakistan-based intelligence operatives in anti-India conspiracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)