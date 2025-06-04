North Sikkim Struggles Amid Landslides: IAF and Army Intensify Rescue Operations

In the aftermath of torrential rains and destructive landslides, North Sikkim finds itself grappling with isolation and chaos. The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted urgent rescue missions on Wednesday, evacuating 33 people, including two American travelers, stranded in the remote Chaten area.

The air force's rapid response involved deploying Mi-17 helicopters to drop vital relief supplies, insert National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, and airlift those affected. A prior attempt to rescue 113 tourists from Lachen had to be abandoned due to adverse weather, as an Mi-17 helicopter was forced to turn back on its way from Pakyong Airport.

The Indian Army, undeterred by the hostile environment, reached Lachen village on foot, ensuring the safety of all stranded tourists while also launching search operations for six missing individuals. Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working tirelessly to clear landslides and restore connectivity across the region, including parts of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bhutan.