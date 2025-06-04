International Cooperation Nabs Cryptocurrency Kidnapping Suspect

French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin acknowledged Morocco's crucial role in apprehending a suspect involved in recent kidnappings within the cryptocurrency sphere in France. His statement came following an arrest reported by French daily Le Parisien.

Darmanin made his comments on social media platform X, reaffirming the importance of international cooperation in tackling crimes that transcend borders.

The arrest serves as a testament to the effective collaboration between nations in addressing the increasing challenges posed by developments in the digital currency sector.

