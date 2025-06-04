International Cooperation Nabs Cryptocurrency Kidnapping Suspect
French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin expressed gratitude to Morocco for aiding in the arrest of a suspect linked to recent kidnappings in France's cryptocurrency sector. The arrest, reported by Le Parisien, highlights cross-border collaboration in tackling cryptocrimes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:07 IST
- Country:
- France
French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin acknowledged Morocco's crucial role in apprehending a suspect involved in recent kidnappings within the cryptocurrency sphere in France. His statement came following an arrest reported by French daily Le Parisien.
Darmanin made his comments on social media platform X, reaffirming the importance of international cooperation in tackling crimes that transcend borders.
The arrest serves as a testament to the effective collaboration between nations in addressing the increasing challenges posed by developments in the digital currency sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Appointment: Charles Kushner Confirmed as Ambassador to France
Foiling Terror: Suspects Arrested in Hyderabad Bomb Plot
Espionage Crackdown: Arrests in Haryana and Odisha Unravel Intricate Web of Spying
Arrests Made in Jharkhand: Five Accused in Alleged Rape Case
Swift Arrest Follows Bielefeld Bar Attack