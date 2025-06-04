Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Natural Farming Boom in Gujarat

In Gujarat, over 9.7 lakh farmers have shifted to natural farming, increasing their net income by reducing chemical use and enhancing soil health. Spearheaded by the state government, this sustainable approach incorporates traditional inputs like Jeevamrut and Bijamrut, promoting a chemical-free agriculture that offers both ecological and financial benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:44 IST
Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Natural Farming Boom in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 9.7 lakh farmers in Gujarat have embraced natural farming, significantly boosting their income by minimizing input costs and reducing chemical dependency, according to the state government.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are championing the use of traditional agricultural inputs such as Jeevamrut and Bijamrut to enhance microbial life and naturally safeguard seeds. Chief Minister Patel stated, "We must pivot to natural farming because chemical-based agriculture depletes essential nutrients in our produce."

With robust backing from both central and state governments, this sustainable farming method is rejuvenating farms and farmers under Patel's leadership. Governor Devvrat elaborated, "Natural farming ensures yield stability and cost-effectiveness, nourishing consumers for life." Progressive farmers like Vinodbhai Varmora and Narendrasinh Jhala exemplify this successful transition, merging traditional practices with modern sustainability for considerable economic and ecological gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025