More than 9.7 lakh farmers in Gujarat have embraced natural farming, significantly boosting their income by minimizing input costs and reducing chemical dependency, according to the state government.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are championing the use of traditional agricultural inputs such as Jeevamrut and Bijamrut to enhance microbial life and naturally safeguard seeds. Chief Minister Patel stated, "We must pivot to natural farming because chemical-based agriculture depletes essential nutrients in our produce."

With robust backing from both central and state governments, this sustainable farming method is rejuvenating farms and farmers under Patel's leadership. Governor Devvrat elaborated, "Natural farming ensures yield stability and cost-effectiveness, nourishing consumers for life." Progressive farmers like Vinodbhai Varmora and Narendrasinh Jhala exemplify this successful transition, merging traditional practices with modern sustainability for considerable economic and ecological gains.

