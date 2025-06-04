Left Menu

Wells Fargo's Asset Cap Lift Sparks Growth Optimism

Wells Fargo's stock surged as the Federal Reserve lifted its asset cap, marking a key milestone for the bank's growth. CEO Charlie Scharf aims to boost dividends and expand credit card and investment banking sectors. The move celebrates Scharf's efforts since 2019 to navigate regulatory challenges.

Updated: 04-06-2025 19:31 IST
Shares of Wells Fargo surged over 2% on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve removed a cap on the bank's assets. This pivotal development is seen as a booster for the bank's efforts to rebuild its image and expand further. The asset restriction, imposed in 2018, stemmed from regulatory demands that Wells Fargo rectify issues arising from the notorious 2016 fake-accounts scandal.

In a CNBC interview, CEO Charlie Scharf highlighted his intent to enhance dividend payouts, focusing growth in the credit card and investment banking sectors. "Removing the asset cap not only paves the way for growth but also reflects the substantial progress made under the current leadership," stated HSBC analysts led by Saul Martinez in a note.

Wells Fargo's shares hit $77.43, their highest since March. Notably, they've risen over 10% in 2025, outpacing the S&P 500 Banks index's 5% gain. The unanimous Fed board vote ends a seven-year restriction, marking a significant win for Scharf amid regulatory challenges. Meanwhile, peers like JPMorgan Chase have expanded assets by trillions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

