Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Railways and Tax Officials in Major Corruption Bust

The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended a Junior Engineer from North Central Railways for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. Meanwhile, a separate probe into a senior IRS officer led to the discovery of Rs 7.52 crore in disproportionate assets. Raids continue across multiple locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:19 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Railways and Tax Officials in Major Corruption Bust
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a significant breakthrough by arresting a Junior Engineer from the North Central Railways, Prayagraj Division, on charges of corruption. The official was caught red-handed while accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 1 lakh, representing the first installment of a total Rs 4 lakh bribe he allegedly demanded for clearing a private company's pending bills.

This development follows the lodging of a case on June 3 against the accused by the aggrieved company, which had engaged in laying telecommunications cables along the railway line between Farukhabad and Sikohabad. Following the arrest, CBI agents conducted searches at the accused's residential and official premises, adding further weight to their findings.

In related news, a recent order by the Special Judge of the Anti-Corruption CBI Court in Ghaziabad has authorized an interim attachment of 14 properties valued over Rs 7 crore. The seizure is part of an investigation into an Income Tax official accused of amassing disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 7.52 crore from 2008 to 2018. CBI operatives uncovered more than 3.5 kg of gold, cash, and multiple suspicious financial documents during raids on the IRS officer's premises in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025