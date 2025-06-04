CBI Cracks Down on Railways and Tax Officials in Major Corruption Bust

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a significant breakthrough by arresting a Junior Engineer from the North Central Railways, Prayagraj Division, on charges of corruption. The official was caught red-handed while accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 1 lakh, representing the first installment of a total Rs 4 lakh bribe he allegedly demanded for clearing a private company's pending bills.

This development follows the lodging of a case on June 3 against the accused by the aggrieved company, which had engaged in laying telecommunications cables along the railway line between Farukhabad and Sikohabad. Following the arrest, CBI agents conducted searches at the accused's residential and official premises, adding further weight to their findings.

In related news, a recent order by the Special Judge of the Anti-Corruption CBI Court in Ghaziabad has authorized an interim attachment of 14 properties valued over Rs 7 crore. The seizure is part of an investigation into an Income Tax official accused of amassing disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 7.52 crore from 2008 to 2018. CBI operatives uncovered more than 3.5 kg of gold, cash, and multiple suspicious financial documents during raids on the IRS officer's premises in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)