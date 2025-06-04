Landmark Rail Line Unites Kashmir with Nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated Kashmir rail service. The new line, featuring the world's highest railway arch bridge, symbolizes a major infrastructure achievement and aims to boost connectivity, tourism, trade, and regional unity, transforming Jammu and Kashmir's economic landscape.
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP held a meeting in Katra to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated inauguration of the Kashmir rail service this week. The event will feature the unveiling of the world's highest railway arch bridge and the first Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar.
Senior National Conference leaders have hailed the launch as a historic milestone in engineering and national unity, marking the Kashmir Valley's better connectivity with the rest of India. Recognized as a major accomplishment under Prime Minister Modi's administration, the initiative represents a triumph of infrastructure development.
The rail project aims to enhance connectivity, stimulate tourism, facilitate trade, and provide employment opportunities, marking a new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir's economic progress. BJP President Sat Sharma congratulated the people and expressed optimism on the project's role in realizing the dream of comprehensive national rail connectivity.
