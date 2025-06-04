Flooding in Pobitora Sanctuary Endangers One-Horned Rhinos

In Assam, approximately 60% of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been submerged due to flooding from the Brahmaputra River, posing a threat to the habitat of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros.

The sanctuary's ranger, Pranjal Baruah, informed that flooding has impacted 10 out of the 17 anti-poaching camps, affecting forest operations. Most rhinos have found shelter on highlands within the sanctuary.

The forest department has boosted patrolling, deploying guards on traditional and mechanised boats. Efforts are also underway to relocate elephants. Authorities remain vigilant and prepared for any escalating situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)