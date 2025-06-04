Flooding in Pobitora Sanctuary Endangers One-Horned Rhinos
Around 60% of Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its high density of one-horned rhinos, is underwater due to Brahmaputra River flooding. This has impacted 10 out of 17 anti-poaching camps. Wildlife, including the rhinos, are relocating to higher ground as authorities enhance monitoring efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In Assam, approximately 60% of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been submerged due to flooding from the Brahmaputra River, posing a threat to the habitat of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros.
The sanctuary's ranger, Pranjal Baruah, informed that flooding has impacted 10 out of the 17 anti-poaching camps, affecting forest operations. Most rhinos have found shelter on highlands within the sanctuary.
The forest department has boosted patrolling, deploying guards on traditional and mechanised boats. Efforts are also underway to relocate elephants. Authorities remain vigilant and prepared for any escalating situations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Girganga Parivar Trust: Champion of Global CSR & ESG 2025 for Water Conservation
Himachal Pradesh Seeks Increased Funding for Development and Eco-Conservation
Bridging Conservation Efforts: Pobitora and Kaziranga's Collaborative Journey
MPs Rally for Water Conservation and Investigate Jal Jeevan Mission Concerns
Collective Action in Water Conservation: A Nationwide Commitment