Flooding in Pobitora Sanctuary Endangers One-Horned Rhinos

Around 60% of Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its high density of one-horned rhinos, is underwater due to Brahmaputra River flooding. This has impacted 10 out of 17 anti-poaching camps. Wildlife, including the rhinos, are relocating to higher ground as authorities enhance monitoring efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:41 IST
An one-horned Rhino at Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam, approximately 60% of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been submerged due to flooding from the Brahmaputra River, posing a threat to the habitat of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros.

The sanctuary's ranger, Pranjal Baruah, informed that flooding has impacted 10 out of the 17 anti-poaching camps, affecting forest operations. Most rhinos have found shelter on highlands within the sanctuary.

The forest department has boosted patrolling, deploying guards on traditional and mechanised boats. Efforts are also underway to relocate elephants. Authorities remain vigilant and prepared for any escalating situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

