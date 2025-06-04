Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Artistic Transformation: Major Sculptures Greenlit for Badrinath

In a move toward enhancing Badrinath's cultural landscape, the Uttarakhand Cabinet, headed by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, approved the construction of iconic sculptures as part of the Shri Badrinath Dham master plan. Initiatives include the Sudarshan Chakra and Sheshnetra Lotus walls, aligned with the Prime Minister's vision.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has sanctioned the creation of several noteworthy sculptures at Badrinath's Arrival Plaza. These installations are part of an extensive reconstruction initiative within the Shri Badrinath Dham complex, following directives from the Prime Minister.

The approved projects include the iconic Sudarshan Chakra Sculpture, which will enhance the Arrival Plaza. Similarly, the Sheshnetra Lotus wall construction at the Lakefront area has been given the green light, all under the Prime Minister's ambitious dream project for the spiritual site.

Additionally, permission for a Tree and River Sculpture at Badrinarayan Chowk, amidst the Arrival Plaza, was granted. These artistic endeavors are poised to both beautify and symbolize the cultural essence of Badrinath, aligning with overarching developmental goals.

