Financial Stories: Pensions, Potholes in Planning, and Rare Earth Rumble

Britain is set to roll out a comprehensive pension reform designed to rectify issues from old regulations and amplify retirement savings across the nation. The announcement, expected on Thursday, seeks to benefit millions of people by addressing existing pension constraints.

Thames Water finds itself in a precarious position as Ofwat mulls over a plan by its key creditors. The proposal involves injecting almost 4 billion pounds in new equity to support the troubled utility company, ushering in a summer of intense scrutiny and uncertainty.

The metals market faced a jolt as Cobalt Holdings decided against proceeding with its anticipated London Stock Exchange debut. Meanwhile, the automotive sector braces for potential disruption as the EU urges China to ease rare earth export limitations amid escalating supply chain challenges.

