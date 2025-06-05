High-Stakes Showdown: U.S.-Vietnam Trade Talks Approach Deadline
The United States and Vietnam are set to engage in a crucial round of trade talks by next week, aiming to resolve pending issues before the pause on high tariffs expires. Both nations are under pressure to compromise and accelerate negotiations as technical talks continue.
The United States and Vietnam are preparing for a significant new round of trade negotiations, scheduled to take place by the end of next week. This follows Vietnam's submission of a document addressing U.S. trade requests, according to the Vietnamese trade ministry.
Details regarding the timing and location of the talks remain undisclosed, but both countries face growing pressure to reach an agreement before the suspension of 46% tariffs on Vietnamese goods ends in July. These developments follow a meeting between Vietnam's Trade Minister, Nguyen Hong Dien, and U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, in Paris.
The anticipated negotiations aim to resolve complex issues, including reducing Vietnam's dependence on Chinese imports. Vietnam remains committed to finding common ground, emphasizing its willingness to import more U.S. goods. Meanwhile, negotiators are working to dismantle non-tariff barriers to facilitate smoother trade relationships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
