Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: U.S.-Vietnam Trade Talks Approach Deadline

The United States and Vietnam are set to engage in a crucial round of trade talks by next week, aiming to resolve pending issues before the pause on high tariffs expires. Both nations are under pressure to compromise and accelerate negotiations as technical talks continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 08:58 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: U.S.-Vietnam Trade Talks Approach Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Vietnam are preparing for a significant new round of trade negotiations, scheduled to take place by the end of next week. This follows Vietnam's submission of a document addressing U.S. trade requests, according to the Vietnamese trade ministry.

Details regarding the timing and location of the talks remain undisclosed, but both countries face growing pressure to reach an agreement before the suspension of 46% tariffs on Vietnamese goods ends in July. These developments follow a meeting between Vietnam's Trade Minister, Nguyen Hong Dien, and U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, in Paris.

The anticipated negotiations aim to resolve complex issues, including reducing Vietnam's dependence on Chinese imports. Vietnam remains committed to finding common ground, emphasizing its willingness to import more U.S. goods. Meanwhile, negotiators are working to dismantle non-tariff barriers to facilitate smoother trade relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025