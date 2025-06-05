Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Advocates for River and Environmental Conservation on Ganga Dussehra and World Environment Day

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami marked Ganga Dussehra by urging residents to keep rivers clean and pure, emphasizing their cultural significance. Simultaneously, he promoted 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam', an environmental initiative launched by PM Modi, urging people to plant a tree as a tribute to their mothers.

Uttarakhand CM Advocates for River and Environmental Conservation on Ganga Dussehra and World Environment Day
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his felicitations to the state's populace on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, underscoring the essential role of the Ganga in public life. Highlighting its cultural and existential significance, Dhami noted the impossibility of imagining life without these sacred rivers.

On this auspicious day, the Chief Minister called on citizens to actively contribute to preserving the purity of the Ganga along with other rivers and water bodies. He also commemorated World Environment Day, encouraging participation in the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative by planting trees in tribute to mothers.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' merges environmental stewardship with cultural values. Dhami emphasized India's dual responsibility of environmental conservation as a cultural heritage, urging collective action in safeguarding nature by planting trees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

