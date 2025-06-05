CM Yogi Champions Green Initiatives and Unity in Cultural Celebrations

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in a sapling plantation event under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative in Lucknow. He extended his greetings for Ganga Dussehra and World Environment Day, underscoring the day's auspicious nature and India's strides in environmental conservation through initiatives like the Namami Gange Programme.

Addressing the challenges of climate change, Yogi highlighted his government's proactive measures. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for developing a harmonious relationship with nature, particularly through the EK Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign.

Looking ahead, Yogi revealed plans for a grand tree plantation event contingent on the monsoon's timely arrival by June 23. Notably, between July 1-7, Uttar Pradesh will celebrate Van Mahotsav, with a target to plant over 35 crore trees by August 15. Yogi also shared his enthusiasm for participating in the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Darbar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, celebrating it as a significant cultural milestone.