Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Terror Network with Sweeping Raids in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated extensive raids across 32 locations in Jammu and Kashmir targeting overground workers linked to terrorist organizations. These operations, part of an ongoing terror conspiracy case, aim to dismantle networks destabilizing the region and thwart plans of banned groups to radicalize youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:54 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Terror Network with Sweeping Raids in J&K
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids on Thursday across 32 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, intensifying its crackdown on a Pakistan-backed plot to incite terror in the region. These coordinated operations, which span different districts of the Union Territory, commenced early in the morning based on specific intelligence pertaining to a 2022 case, sources told ANI.

Officials have confirmed that the raids focus on Overground Workers (OGWs) associated with several terrorist organizations within the RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU case. This maneuver is part of an ongoing strategy to dismantle terror networks in Jammu Province and to prevent banned entities from disrupting peace and communal harmony by radicalizing young residents and mobilizing OGWs.

On May 11 of the previous year, the NIA undertook similar operations in six locations across Jammu to combat a conspiracy involving banned terrorist organizations and their extensions, aimed at executing violent attacks using sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms. The raids led to the seizure of critical materials, including digital devices and documents, from the premises of hybrid terrorists, sympathizers, and affiliates of notorious groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda.

The NIA registered a suo moto case on June 21, 2022, to incapacitate the terror network orchestrated by these outfits and their new extensions like The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, among others. In recent months, the agency has continued to target various locations as part of its ongoing investigations, a spokesperson revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025