Vedanta Takes Strides Toward a Greener Future with Biodiesel and Electric Innovations
Vedanta Aluminium is advancing its decarbonization goals by exploring biodiesel for commercial vehicles, using biomass briquettes, and introducing electric forklifts. The company aims to decarbonize its light motor vehicle fleet by 2030. Partnerships like Let’s DriEV promote electric vehicle use among employees and residents at their Jharsuguda township.
On World Environment Day, Vedanta Ltd, an Indian mining and metals firm, announced its exploration of biodiesel usage in commercial vehicle fleets within its Jharsuguda township in Odisha.
Vedanta Aluminium has made a commitment to fully decarbonize its light motor vehicle fleet by 2030 as part of its environmental strategy. Biodiesel use follows successful pilot runs demonstrating its feasibility. Moreover, biomass briquettes produced from agricultural residue are now used for co-firing at Vedanta's Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha and BALCO smelter in Chhattisgarh, contributing to significant CO2 emissions reduction.
Additionally, the company has adopted electric forklifts at its operations, notably introducing a 10-ton electric forklift at the Jharsuguda aluminium plant. Their partnership with Let's DriEV supports the increased adoption of electric vehicles among the local community. Vedanta focuses on sustainable value creation while safeguarding the planet, aligning with their goal of setting industry benchmarks for responsible advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
