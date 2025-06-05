Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath Honors Ram Darbar at Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attended prayers at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple before the Pran Pratishtha rituals. He expressed pride in witnessing the ceremonies, celebrating 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'. The event includes Vedic rituals at the temple complex and a week-long celebration of spiritual activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:40 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers before Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the Ram Darbar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha ceremonies. The chief minister also visited the significant Hanuman Garhi Mandir during his Ayodhya journey.

As part of the schedule to partake in the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony, Adityanath expressed his gratitude on social media, noting his privilege to witness the consecration event. The CM revered the occasion as a representation of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat', underscoring national unity.

The ongoing Pran Pratishtha celebrations are in its third day, commencing on June 3. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared updates on social media, detailing the elaborate Vedic rituals taking place, including various adhivas and processes involving sacred idols and ceremonies like Shayya Nivas and Prasada Vastu Puja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

