Law Student's Social Media Controversy: Court Grants Bail Amid Religious Sentiment Dispute

Sharmistha Panoli, a law student, secured interim bail from the Calcutta High Court after her arrest for a controversial social media post. Her bail comes with conditions including cooperation with the investigation and surrender of her passport. The post allegedly offended religious sentiments, leading to her arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:57 IST
Sharmistha Panoli's father, Prithviraj Panoli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Calcutta High Court has granted interim bail to Sharmistha Panoli, a law student who was arrested for allegedly offending religious sentiments with a social media post. The court ordered her to cooperate with the investigation, remain within the country, and post bail with a personal bond of Rs 10,000. Police protection has also been mandated for her security.

Prithviraj Panoli, Sharmistha's father, expressed relief citing her health conditions, including kidney issues and ADHD, and emphasized the importance of her medical needs. He remarked, "I am very happy... no father would want his daughter in jail. Her mother was distressed, but now she is relieved. Our main concern was her health, as she requires medication that wasn't accessible in jail."

Sharmistha's lawyer, DP Singh, argued that she is a victim of circumstances, defending her country based on videos seen online, and questioned the heightened reaction to her actions. Singh remarked, "These children speak based on their exposure... she is being unjustly punished by the community for her comments, which have not incited any unrest." Sharmistha's arrest followed her social media video's alleged derogatory content, which she had apologized for and removed prior to her arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

