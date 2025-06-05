BSES Launches Power-Saving Appliance Exchange Program

BSES discoms have launched an innovative scheme in the national capital, offering substantial discounts ranging from 69-89 per cent on new air conditioners and ceiling fans, aiming to replace old models during the summer period.

The scheme enables power consumers to upgrade to 5-star inverter ACs and BLDC fans at discounted rates, promising annual savings of up to Rs 34,000 per AC and Rs 1,800 per fan, according to a statement released on Thursday.

These cooling appliances, accounting for approximately 50 per cent of household or commercial power consumption, add pressure on carbon emissions and electrical grids. Increasing AC thermostat settings by one degree Celsius could lower electricity consumption by nearly 6 per cent, with a recommended setting of 24 degrees Celsius offering an optimal balance of comfort and cost-effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)