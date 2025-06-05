Left Menu

BimaPay Finsure Launches EMI-Based Insurance Financing

BimaPay Finsure introduces corporate insurance financing, allowing businesses to pay premiums in EMIs rather than upfront. Aiming for Rs 20 crore in premiums by 2025-26, it covers various sectors with flexible payment solutions. This initiative targets MSMEs facing challenges with traditional full-payment requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:38 IST
BimaPay Finsure Launches EMI-Based Insurance Financing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, fintech company BimaPay Finsure announced its entrance into the corporate insurance financing sector, with a goal of achieving Rs 20 crore in premiums by the fiscal year 2025-26.

The firm is launching a pilot phase with its insurance partners, offering businesses the option to pay insurance premiums through equated monthly instalments (EMIs). This innovative solution addresses the issue of high initial costs that many companies face.

BimaPay's platform, which serves sectors such as IT, logistics, and healthcare, facilitates flexible payment options which traditional lenders and insurers often lack. CEO Hanut Mehta highlighted the move as a way to offer structured financing solutions, particularly for MSMEs struggling with upfront insurance payments.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025