Acharya Prashant Condemns Bengaluru Stampede, Urges Reflection on Entertainment's Role

In a somber reflection on entertainment and its impact, renowned philosopher Acharya Prashant on Thursday extended his condolences for the Bengaluru stampede victims, an incident that claimed 11 lives during a crowded IPL victory celebration. Speaking with ANI, he emphasized the tragedy should have been avoided, urging a focus on meaningful life pursuits.

Acharya Prashant attributed the chaos to a collective avoidance of life's realities, asserting that superficial distractions like instant cricket entertainment draw those who lack deeper purpose. He suggested the lure of excitement masks lives devoid of substantial meaning, a problem afflicting millions today.

While clarifying he doesn't oppose cricket as a sport, Prashant disapproved of formats prioritizing sensory pleasures, unlike Test cricket which tests patience and character. He lamented the youth's susceptibility to flashy thrills, underscoring that those with meaningful engagements are less enticed by them. The stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium injured over 30 attendees, highlighting the hazards of unchecked festivity fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)