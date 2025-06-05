Left Menu

Acharya Prashant Condemns Bengaluru Stampede, Urges Reflection on Entertainment's Role

Philosopher Acharya Prashant expresses condolences for victims of Bengaluru stampede, questioning society's reliance on superficial entertainment. He highlights the need for deeper meaning in life, while appreciating the virtues of conventional cricket over short-lived thrills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:13 IST
Acharya Prashant Condemns Bengaluru Stampede, Urges Reflection on Entertainment's Role
Acharya Prashant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber reflection on entertainment and its impact, renowned philosopher Acharya Prashant on Thursday extended his condolences for the Bengaluru stampede victims, an incident that claimed 11 lives during a crowded IPL victory celebration. Speaking with ANI, he emphasized the tragedy should have been avoided, urging a focus on meaningful life pursuits.

Acharya Prashant attributed the chaos to a collective avoidance of life's realities, asserting that superficial distractions like instant cricket entertainment draw those who lack deeper purpose. He suggested the lure of excitement masks lives devoid of substantial meaning, a problem afflicting millions today.

While clarifying he doesn't oppose cricket as a sport, Prashant disapproved of formats prioritizing sensory pleasures, unlike Test cricket which tests patience and character. He lamented the youth's susceptibility to flashy thrills, underscoring that those with meaningful engagements are less enticed by them. The stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium injured over 30 attendees, highlighting the hazards of unchecked festivity fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025