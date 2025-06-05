JSW Energy Powers Forward with New Renewable Project in Maharashtra

JSW Energy has taken a significant step in renewable energy by commissioning a 281 MW project comprising 215 MW of solar power and 66 MW of wind power in Maharashtra. This addition boosts the company's renewable energy share to 55%, according to a company statement released on Thursday.

Furthering its commitment to sustainable energy, JSW Energy announced that its subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Three, has entered a power purchase agreement with Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. The agreement, aimed at delivering 250 MW of wind power, is set for 25 years at a tariff of Rs 3.65 per KWh, with project commissioning anticipated within two years.

JSW Energy currently boasts a total locked-in generation capacity of 29.9 GW, with future plans geared towards reaching 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by the fiscal year 2030. The company's roadmap includes achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, underscoring its commitment to a sustainable energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)