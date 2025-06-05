Market Shivers Ahead of Jobs Report Amid Tense US-China Trade Talks

Wall Street's initial uncertainty turned into a cautious rally as investors focused on the telefphqione discussion between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping about ongoing trade tensions. This comes as a prelude to the anticipated U.S. jobs report, with financial markets displaying high sensitivity to new economic indicators.

The discussions between Trump and Xi were seen as a positive step towards resolving trade disputes impacting global economic conditions. Despite a rise in jobless claims, investors expect potential policy measures by the Federal Reserve, hinting at interest rate cuts by year's end, to provide market stability.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices experienced an upswing following the US-China trade talks, counterbalancing U.S. stockpile increases and Saudi export price adjustments. European markets also adjusted, reflecting slight gains amid ECB interest rate cuts, while global stocks presented a mixed performance in reaction to varying economic forecasts.

