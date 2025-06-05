Colombia's Fiscal Future: Potential Suspension Sparks Debate

In an effort to manage its deteriorating financial situation, Colombia's government is contemplating a temporary suspension of the fiscal rule that has been in place since 2011. This move, which is set to be discussed in an upcoming policy meeting, has raised concerns in financial markets about the nation's economic management.

The Superior Council for Fiscal Policy will address the proposal as they oversee the country's budgetary measures. A government source has confirmed the discussions, highlighting the need for new targets and a timeline for compliance if the rule is suspended.

Colombia's fiscal targets have come under scrutiny, with analysts predicting a fiscal deficit as high as 7% of GDP by 2025, far above the set target. This financial uncertainty, alongside warnings from Moody's regarding the country's credit rating, underscores the critical nature of the pending fiscal decisions.

