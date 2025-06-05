Left Menu

Naidu's Plan: Prioritizing Farmers' Interests

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the welfare of farmers, spotlighting a new cocoa policy and urging fair pricing for mango and tobacco. He called for proactive issue resolution, procurement intensification, and improved market structures to avoid farmer dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:09 IST
farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to prioritize the welfare of farmers, as affirmed in a recent review meeting at his Undavalli camp office. The meeting tackled procurement issues related to cocoa, mango, and tobacco, aiming to ensure fair prices for farmers and prevent distress.

In a proactive move, Naidu proposed a new cocoa policy and highlighted the need for maintaining global standards for all produce. He called on officers to directly assess ground conditions and act swiftly in resolving issues to prevent farmer dissatisfaction.

Focusing on tobacco, Naidu requested procurement of 25 million kg of HD Burley and discussed plans for Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco cultivation. He also addressed mango market pricing and subsidies to stabilize farmer income. The administration is gearing up to expand Rythu Bazaars and explore mobile market options.

