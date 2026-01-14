China Stands Firm Against Foreign Interference in Iran

China has taken a firm stance against any foreign interference in Iran's internal affairs, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday. This announcement comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent warning of 'very strong action' against Tehran.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, clarified China's position during a regular news conference. She emphasized that China does not support the use or threat of force in international relations, particularly reacting to Trump's comments.

In a CBS News interview, Trump expressed that the United States would undertake significant actions if Iran resorts to executing protesters. Furthermore, he encouraged Iranian protesters to persist and indicated that support was forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)