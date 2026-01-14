China Stands Firm Against Foreign Interference in Iran
China opposes external interference in Iran, as stated by the Chinese foreign ministry following U.S. President Trump's warning of strong action against Tehran. The ministry disapproves of any forceful measures in global relations. Trump urged Iranian protesters to continue, promising impending assistance.
- Country:
- China
China has taken a firm stance against any foreign interference in Iran's internal affairs, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday. This announcement comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent warning of 'very strong action' against Tehran.
Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, clarified China's position during a regular news conference. She emphasized that China does not support the use or threat of force in international relations, particularly reacting to Trump's comments.
In a CBS News interview, Trump expressed that the United States would undertake significant actions if Iran resorts to executing protesters. Furthermore, he encouraged Iranian protesters to persist and indicated that support was forthcoming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis in Iran: Protests, Swift Trials, and Global Responses
Iran's Judiciary Chief Signals Swift Trials Amid Protests
Turmoil in Tehran: Rising Death Toll and International Tensions
Iran's judiciary signals fast trials and executions for those detained in nationwide protests despite warning from Trump, reports AP.
Trump Takes Bold Stance Amidst Iranian Protests