Strengthening the Shields: Andaman's Commando Boost

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police are intensifying efforts to bolster their commando unit. This move aims to amplify combat readiness on both land and sea under challenging conditions.

With 121 commandos already in place, officials have greenlit an expansion, recognizing the strategic significance of the islands. Recently, significant developments include the inauguration of 10 newly constructed commando obstacles at the Police Training School in Prothrapur.

This initiative marks a milestone in training infrastructure enhancement, with a focus on improving physical endurance, agility, and tactical skills among police personnel. Plans to establish a women commando unit are also underway, aiming to strengthen the overall operational preparedness against emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)