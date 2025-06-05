Left Menu

Swift Response to Bird Flu Boosts Brazil's Chicken Trade Resilience

BRF, Brazil's leading food processor, remains optimistic about overcoming recent chicken trade bans following a controlled bird flu outbreak. Vice President Fabio Stumpf praises strict biosecurity measures and efficient governance for containing the highly pathogenic avian flu, assuring a quick resumption of exports as investigations continue.

Updated: 05-06-2025 22:26 IST
Swift Response to Bird Flu Boosts Brazil's Chicken Trade Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's leading food processor, BRF, expressed confidence in overcoming chicken trade restrictions after a bird flu outbreak was effectively managed. Speaking at an industry event in Sao Paulo, BRF Vice President Fabio Stumpf highlighted the role of stringent biosecurity protocols and well-coordinated state and federal farm agencies in delaying the flu's entry into Brazilian poultry farms.

The country's first significant outbreak on a commercial chicken farm was confirmed on May 16, triggering regional and country-specific trade embargoes. This temporarily increased domestic chicken supplies and reduced prices. The government, however, has processed over 4,000 samples and confirmed 171 outbreaks, predominantly among wild birds.

Stumpf assured that trade barriers would likely lift soon after three weeks since the only case was reported on a farm in Montenegro, Rio Grande do Sul. Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro echoed confidence, citing effective control of the outbreak, although 12 investigations into potential new cases continue, mainly involving non-commercial flocks.



