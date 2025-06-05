Left Menu

SSC Launches Upgraded App to Revolutionize Government Job Applications

A revamped mobile app by SSC aims to streamline the application process for government jobs, ensuring secure and efficient candidate registration with advanced features like Aadhaar-linked OTP authentication and face recognition using the Aadhaar Face RD app.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in collaboration with Cubastion Consulting Pvt. Ltd., has introduced a robust upgrade to its mobile application, designed to simplify and protect the application process for government job aspirants. The new app version, My SSC, launched on June 2, 2025, integrates cutting-edge features to enhance user experience and security.

Notable innovations include Aadhaar-linked OTP authentication and facial recognition via the Aadhaar Face RD app, aimed at eliminating registration impersonation for Group B and C posts. This involves a one-time registration followed by KYC and facial verification, post which a UID token is created to authorize genuine candidates. "This initiative marks a significant national development. Face RD integration at this magnitude within SSC is unprecedented and will greatly mitigate impersonation risks," commented SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan.

Already, 40,000 candidates have successfully filed applications through this system, with over 200,000 applications underway and estimates suggesting a total of 3 million submissions. Verification during exams uses the UID token and registration ID, making this India's most secure recruitment procedure to date. The My SSC app is accessible on the Google Play Store, empowering millions of job seekers to apply independently and confidently.

