Musk Warns of Economic Fallout from Trump Tariffs

Elon Musk has raised concerns about the potential economic repercussions of maintaining tariffs imposed during Donald Trump's presidency. According to Musk, if these tariffs persist, they could trigger a recession in the latter half of the year.

The statement came as experts are scrutinizing the long-term effects of trade tariffs, particularly those remaining from the previous U.S. administration. Musk's remarks were reported by Reuters on June 5, highlighting the urgent need for policy reassessment.

This prediction adds to the ongoing debate about the sustainability of current trade measures amidst fluctuating economic conditions and presents a challenge for policymakers navigating economic growth and trade relations.