Musk Warns of Economic Fallout from Trump Tariffs
Elon Musk has predicted that the continuation of the Trump-era tariffs will lead to a recession in the latter half of the year. This warning comes as economic analysts assess the broader impact of trade policies on the market. Reuters has reported Musk's concerns on June 5.
This prediction adds to the ongoing debate about the sustainability of current trade measures amidst fluctuating economic conditions and presents a challenge for policymakers navigating economic growth and trade relations.
