June 2025 Money Market Overview: Rates and Operations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published a comprehensive report outlining the money market transactions as of June 5, 2025. This examination evaluates segments such as call money and triparty repos, with specific rates and volumes detailed. The report's findings emphasize the financial flows and liquidity positions.

Key metrics revealed in the report include the weighted average rates for various transactions, such as the call money segment at 5.76% and triparty repos at 5.66%, demonstrating active liquidity market conditions. The operations aim to regulate and stabilize the market behavior effectively.

In assessing the cash reserves of scheduled commercial banks, the RBI noted a remarkable cash balance. The report additionally addresses the net liquidity changes arising from RBI operations, underlining the critical role of monetary policies in guiding the economy's financial stability.