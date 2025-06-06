Left Menu

RBI Projects Lowest Inflation in Recent Years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its inflation projection for the current fiscal year to 3.7%, down from 4%. This decrease is attributed to stable core inflation and decreasing international commodity prices. The RBI remains cautious about weather-related uncertainties and global commodity price shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:55 IST
RBI Projects Lowest Inflation in Recent Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lowered its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 3.7%, a decrease from the previous estimate of 4%, citing stable core inflation and reduced international commodity prices.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced, assuming normal monsoon patterns persist, CPI inflation is projected at 3.7% for FY2025-26, with specific quarterly estimates of 2.9% for June, 3.4% for September, 3.9% for December, and 4.4% for March.

Despite these positive forecasts, the RBI remains vigilant concerning weather-related risks and global tariff issues, while the current inflation remains below the 4% target for three consecutive months till April 2025.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025