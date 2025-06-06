RBI Projects Lowest Inflation in Recent Years
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its inflation projection for the current fiscal year to 3.7%, down from 4%. This decrease is attributed to stable core inflation and decreasing international commodity prices. The RBI remains cautious about weather-related uncertainties and global commodity price shifts.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced, assuming normal monsoon patterns persist, CPI inflation is projected at 3.7% for FY2025-26, with specific quarterly estimates of 2.9% for June, 3.4% for September, 3.9% for December, and 4.4% for March.
Despite these positive forecasts, the RBI remains vigilant concerning weather-related risks and global tariff issues, while the current inflation remains below the 4% target for three consecutive months till April 2025.
