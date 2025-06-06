Indian Army's Strategic Push: Security Review and Technological Trials

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Army Commander for the Northern Command, conducted a security review in Jammu and Kashmir's Basantgarh. During his visit, Sharma praised troops for their readiness, tactical skills, and vigilance against terrorism. He stressed the need to maintain a proactive approach and uphold professional standards in counter-terrorism operations.

In a parallel development, the Poonch Brigade of the Indian Army showcased a documentary on Operation Sindoor at the Natu Auditorium. The event aimed to brief NCC Cadets, students, and senior citizens about the Army's efforts. Brigadier Mudit Mahajan addressed the cadets, stressing the importance of patriotism and vigilance against suspicious activities.

Significantly, the Indian Army is engaging in extensive capacity development demonstrations at various locations, including Pokhran, Babina, and Joshimath. These trials, featuring advanced technologies, aim to accelerate indigenous capability development as part of the 'Decade of Transformation.' Defense industry partners are actively participating, showing growing collaboration with domestic manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)