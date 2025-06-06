Left Menu

Indian Army's Strategic Push: Security Review and Technological Trials

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma reviewed security in Jammu and Kashmir's Basantgarh. Meanwhile, the Indian Army continues capacity development demonstrations nationwide, integrating new technologies under near-combat conditions. Brigadier Mudit Mahajan emphasized patriotism to youth in Poonch, while advanced defense systems trials mark a major step for Aatmanirbhar Bharat's military ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:25 IST
Indian Army's Strategic Push: Security Review and Technological Trials
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma (Photo/ Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Army Commander for the Northern Command, conducted a security review in Jammu and Kashmir's Basantgarh. During his visit, Sharma praised troops for their readiness, tactical skills, and vigilance against terrorism. He stressed the need to maintain a proactive approach and uphold professional standards in counter-terrorism operations.

In a parallel development, the Poonch Brigade of the Indian Army showcased a documentary on Operation Sindoor at the Natu Auditorium. The event aimed to brief NCC Cadets, students, and senior citizens about the Army's efforts. Brigadier Mudit Mahajan addressed the cadets, stressing the importance of patriotism and vigilance against suspicious activities.

Significantly, the Indian Army is engaging in extensive capacity development demonstrations at various locations, including Pokhran, Babina, and Joshimath. These trials, featuring advanced technologies, aim to accelerate indigenous capability development as part of the 'Decade of Transformation.' Defense industry partners are actively participating, showing growing collaboration with domestic manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025