RBI Initiates Major Interest Rate and CRR Cuts to Stimulate Growth

The Reserve Bank of India has embarked on significant monetary policy adjustments, reducing the policy rate by 50 basis points and announcing a notable cut in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to inject liquidity into the economy. Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized the measures' potential impact on economic growth and inflation.

Addressing the media post-policy unveil, Malhotra indicated the limited scope for future rate cuts. The central bank's growth projection stands at 6.5% while inflation is forecasted at 3.7%, necessitating adaptive future monetary actions based on incoming data signals.

The central bank's decision to cut the repo rate to 5.5% reflects its strategic shift from an accommodative to a neutral stance, acknowledging near-term growth challenges. The CRR reduction is set to boost credit flow, enhancing the banking system's capacity to lend to key productive sectors.

