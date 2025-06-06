NTPC Group Achieves Milestone with Tehri PSP
NTPC Ltd's installed generation capacity has reached 80,515 MW following the commencement of commercial operations at the first unit of the Tehri hydro Pumped Storage Project. The company aims for 130 GW capacity by 2032, focusing on a diverse fuel mix to reduce carbon emissions.
- Country:
- India
State-owned power giant NTPC has achieved a new milestone, with its Group installed generation capacity now reaching 80,515 MW. This follows the commercial initiation of a 250 MW unit at the Tehri hydro Pumped Storage Project, as announced on Friday.
The Tehri PSP, a venture by THDC India Ltd, an NTPC subsidiary, commenced operations from June 7, 2025, boosting NTPC's capacity. The total operational capacity of the NTPC group now stands at 80,515 MW, according to a regulatory filing.
Recognized as India's largest integrated power company, NTPC is progressing towards a target of 130 GW by 2032. It aims to integrate various energy sources, including fossil fuels, hydro, nuclear, and renewables, to diminish its carbon footprint.
