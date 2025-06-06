Left Menu

NTPC Group Achieves Milestone with Tehri PSP

NTPC Ltd's installed generation capacity has reached 80,515 MW following the commencement of commercial operations at the first unit of the Tehri hydro Pumped Storage Project. The company aims for 130 GW capacity by 2032, focusing on a diverse fuel mix to reduce carbon emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:40 IST
NTPC Group Achieves Milestone with Tehri PSP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC has achieved a new milestone, with its Group installed generation capacity now reaching 80,515 MW. This follows the commercial initiation of a 250 MW unit at the Tehri hydro Pumped Storage Project, as announced on Friday.

The Tehri PSP, a venture by THDC India Ltd, an NTPC subsidiary, commenced operations from June 7, 2025, boosting NTPC's capacity. The total operational capacity of the NTPC group now stands at 80,515 MW, according to a regulatory filing.

Recognized as India's largest integrated power company, NTPC is progressing towards a target of 130 GW by 2032. It aims to integrate various energy sources, including fossil fuels, hydro, nuclear, and renewables, to diminish its carbon footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

