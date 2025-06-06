Left Menu

Switzerland Proposes Global Crypto Information Exchange

Switzerland plans an automatic exchange of information on crypto assets with India and 73 other countries to track undisclosed funds. This aligns with existing financial data-sharing frameworks. The initiative is set to begin in 2026, facilitating transparency in crypto holdings internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:47 IST
Switzerland Proposes Global Crypto Information Exchange
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Switzerland has announced a groundbreaking proposal for the automatic exchange of information regarding crypto assets with India and 73 other nations. This initiative aims to assist in the detection of undisclosed funds held by Indians in foreign virtual currencies.

Currently, India and Switzerland have an information-sharing framework for bank accounts and other financial assets, which has been instrumental in revealing funds hidden abroad by Indian citizens. The proposed extension to crypto assets is poised to enhance this transparency further.

The Federal Council of Switzerland stated on Friday that the move would involve all European Union members, the UK, and most G20 countries, excluding the US and Saudi Arabia. The automatic exchange, expected to start in 2026, depends on interested partner states fulfilling the OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025