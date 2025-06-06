Left Menu

Agricultural Boom: Brazil's Growth Potential

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva predicts that a strong agricultural sector could boost the country's economic growth this year beyond the previous 3.4% mark. This challenges the Finance Ministry's forecast, which anticipates a GDP slowdown to 2.4% in 2025 due to tight monetary conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:05 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

In an unexpected forecast, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed optimism on Friday about the nation's economic trajectory, highlighting potential growth driven by agriculture. Lula believes the sector could elevate Brazil's economic expansion beyond the 3.4% growth recorded in 2024.

Lula's prediction, however, stands in contrast to the current projections from the Finance Ministry, which foresee a slowdown in Brazil's economic growth. The Ministry anticipates GDP growth dipping to 2.4% in 2025 amidst persistent tight monetary conditions.

The President's comments underscore a divergence within the administration, sparking debate over which sectors will drive Brazil's future economic performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

