Innovating Defense: Minister Sanjay Seth's Mission Against Kamikaze Drones
Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, visited MCEME in Secunderabad to discuss anti-drone systems to thwart Kamikaze attacks. He received briefings, interacted with soldiers, and toured the Drone Training Lab. The Minister lauded the institution's self-reliance initiatives in defense technology and planted a sapling on site.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, took significant steps towards strengthening India's defense capabilities by visiting the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad.
During his visit, Seth engaged in discussions on developing indigenous anti-drone systems aimed at preventing Kamikaze-style attacks, as emphasized by MCEME's Commandant, Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney. The Minister also explored innovative radar projects and the state-of-the-art 'Drone Alaya' training laboratory, underscoring the government's commitment to self-reliance in defense technology.
Commending the institution's collaboration with MSMEs and startups, Seth highlighted the importance of indigenous initiatives in defense, showcasing his support by planting a sapling within the premises, symbolizing growth and advancement in defense strategies.