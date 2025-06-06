MCX Pioneers Electricity Derivatives in India
MCX has received approval from Sebi to launch electricity derivatives, aiming to help power distribution companies and large consumers hedge against price volatility. These contracts provide a regulated platform to manage risks as the power market becomes more dynamic, especially with India's focus on renewables.
- Country:
- India
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) has announced that it has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the launch of electricity derivatives. This marks a significant development in the Indian power market.
According to MCX, these brand-new electricity derivative contracts are designed to assist power distribution companies and substantial consumers in mitigating the challenges of price volatility. They aim to enhance the overall efficiency within the power market by providing a reliable hedging mechanism.
MCX's Managing Director & CEO, Praveena Rai, emphasized the importance of these derivatives, noting that the contracts offer a dependable and regulated platform for managing power price risks. In an era where renewable energy and market-based reforms are gaining momentum, electricity derivatives are poised to become an essential link between physical and financial sectors in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Emerges as Leader in India's Renewable Energy Revolution
India's Renewable Energy Revolution: A Decade of Transformation
Diu's Solar Revolution: A Beacon of Renewable Energy Success
IMFA's Green Leap: Pioneering Renewable Energy in Odisha
Diu Sets Solar Benchmark: Entire Daytime Demand Met with Renewable Energy