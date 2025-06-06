MCX Pioneers Electricity Derivatives in India

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) has announced that it has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the launch of electricity derivatives. This marks a significant development in the Indian power market.

According to MCX, these brand-new electricity derivative contracts are designed to assist power distribution companies and substantial consumers in mitigating the challenges of price volatility. They aim to enhance the overall efficiency within the power market by providing a reliable hedging mechanism.

MCX's Managing Director & CEO, Praveena Rai, emphasized the importance of these derivatives, noting that the contracts offer a dependable and regulated platform for managing power price risks. In an era where renewable energy and market-based reforms are gaining momentum, electricity derivatives are poised to become an essential link between physical and financial sectors in India.

