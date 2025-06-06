Left Menu

MCX Pioneers Electricity Derivatives in India

MCX has received approval from Sebi to launch electricity derivatives, aiming to help power distribution companies and large consumers hedge against price volatility. These contracts provide a regulated platform to manage risks as the power market becomes more dynamic, especially with India's focus on renewables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) has announced that it has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the launch of electricity derivatives. This marks a significant development in the Indian power market.

According to MCX, these brand-new electricity derivative contracts are designed to assist power distribution companies and substantial consumers in mitigating the challenges of price volatility. They aim to enhance the overall efficiency within the power market by providing a reliable hedging mechanism.

MCX's Managing Director & CEO, Praveena Rai, emphasized the importance of these derivatives, noting that the contracts offer a dependable and regulated platform for managing power price risks. In an era where renewable energy and market-based reforms are gaining momentum, electricity derivatives are poised to become an essential link between physical and financial sectors in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

