Controversy and Consultation: Awasthi Engages in Dialogue Over Banke Bihari Temple Corridor

Awanish Awasthi, an influential advisor to the Uttar Pradesh government and former Chief Secretary, arrived in Vrindavan on Friday to address increasing resistance to the Banke Bihari Temple Corridor project. Awasthi commenced his visit by conducting a strategic meeting with local officials to evaluate the situation. Following this, he visited the revered Banke Bihari Temple, performing the Dehri Pujan and offering Itr Seva, engaging in important religious rites.

Post-ceremony, Awasthi met with the temple's Goswami Sevayats, engaging in discussions about the contentious corridor project, its resistance, and the possible advantages it might offer. After these critical talks, his convoy moved to the Tourist Facility Centre in Vrindavan to consult with diverse local community representatives to address concerns and deliberate on the proposed plan.

In a legal context, the Supreme Court had previously criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly overstepping in a legal dispute over the management of the Shri Banke Bihari Temple. The apex court questioned the state's involvement, suggesting that such interference could undermine the rule of law. The court ordered the state to provide documentation regarding an Ordinance that proposes a Trust to manage the temple, potentially altering the judicial directives. The legal battle continues as the state insists on its financial detachment from temple funds overseen by the Trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)