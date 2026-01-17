Supreme Court to Decide: Trump's Challenge Threatens Fed Independence

The U.S. Supreme Court is once again at the center of a major political showdown as it reviews President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The case is a litmus test for the court's commitment to preserving the independence of the nation's central bank.

Republican President Trump has repeatedly clashed with Fed officials over monetary policy, with the current legal battle highlighting his attempt to expand presidential authority. However, the court's future ruling will decide whether Cook's removal adheres to or violates the principles set forth in the Federal Reserve Act.

This significant legal debate also underscores broader tensions between executive power and economic policy-making, adding pressure on the judicial body notorious for safeguarding the demarcation of powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)