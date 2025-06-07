Left Menu

Coco Gauff Shines at French Open: A Clay Court Triumph

American tennis player Coco Gauff won against Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open, claiming her first clay-court Grand Slam title. Gauff defeated the world number one in a thrilling 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 match.

Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • France

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff secured her place in history by clinching the French Open women's title. The 19-year-old overcame a challenging first set to defeat the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, in a hard-fought match on Saturday.

The intense final saw Gauff lose the first set in a tiebreaker but bounce back with determination to dominate the second and third sets, tallying them at 6-2 and 6-4, respectively. This marks Gauff's second Grand Slam title and her maiden victory on clay.

With this milestone achievement, Gauff has cemented her status as a formidable force in tennis, showcasing resilience and skill on the international stage.

