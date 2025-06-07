Coco Gauff Shines at French Open: A Clay Court Triumph

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff secured her place in history by clinching the French Open women's title. The 19-year-old overcame a challenging first set to defeat the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, in a hard-fought match on Saturday.

The intense final saw Gauff lose the first set in a tiebreaker but bounce back with determination to dominate the second and third sets, tallying them at 6-2 and 6-4, respectively. This marks Gauff's second Grand Slam title and her maiden victory on clay.

With this milestone achievement, Gauff has cemented her status as a formidable force in tennis, showcasing resilience and skill on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)