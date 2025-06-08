Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amidst Rigging Allegations in Maharashtra Elections

In a fierce political exchange, Union Minister Giriraj Singh labeled Rahul Gandhi as a 'meteorologist of defeat,' asserting that Gandhi forecasts his own loss. Singh's remarks came in response to Gandhi's allegations of electoral rigging in the Maharashtra assembly elections and predictions for similar outcomes in Bihar.

Criticizing Gandhi, Singh underscored the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, highlighting infrastructure developments and increased public support. He claimed that Gandhi's rhetoric reflects his awareness of the NDA's popularity among the electorate.

Gandhi, in contrast, outlined a five-point strategy used for alleged electoral malpractice in Maharashtra, equating it to 'match-fixing.' He warned that the same tactics might surface in the upcoming Bihar elections, urging citizens to scrutinize the evidence and seek accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)