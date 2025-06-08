Left Menu

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amidst Rigging Allegations in Maharashtra Elections

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized Rahul Gandhi, calling him a 'meteorologist of defeat' after the latter alleged rigging in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Singh highlighted NDA's achievements and public support, while Gandhi detailed a five-step rigging process and warned of similar issues in Bihar elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 11:51 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political exchange, Union Minister Giriraj Singh labeled Rahul Gandhi as a 'meteorologist of defeat,' asserting that Gandhi forecasts his own loss. Singh's remarks came in response to Gandhi's allegations of electoral rigging in the Maharashtra assembly elections and predictions for similar outcomes in Bihar.

Criticizing Gandhi, Singh underscored the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, highlighting infrastructure developments and increased public support. He claimed that Gandhi's rhetoric reflects his awareness of the NDA's popularity among the electorate.

Gandhi, in contrast, outlined a five-point strategy used for alleged electoral malpractice in Maharashtra, equating it to 'match-fixing.' He warned that the same tactics might surface in the upcoming Bihar elections, urging citizens to scrutinize the evidence and seek accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

